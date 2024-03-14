Annexations for Elmo Town Approved

By Julie Johansen

On Tuesday, March 12, the Elmo Town Council Meeting began with a public hearing to get input on the annexation of land on 500 East and a piece of road on 300 East from 200 to 300 South. There were no public comments, the council explained the area and closed the hearing.

The first item on the public meeting agenda was a request from Emery High School senior Tyson Laws. He was asking for a donation for the annual Grad Night Celebration. $600 was donated, $100 for everyone high school senior residing in Elmo.

The next request from Rasmussen’s was for a small piece of road to be built on 100 South and 100 East. They were told this would be put on The Special Service District’s list, but would probably not be this year.

Dennis Worwood, candidate for Emery County Commissioner, then introduced himself to the council. Council members questioned him about his platform and desires for Emery County. He spoke to them about economic stability for the county, differences of opinions but coming together for the good of the county, handling tourism that is already here responsibly and his experiences on both the city and county level.

An increase in outside water connection of $15.58 was approved which will result in a total cost of $46.58. This is to meet the increase being charged the cities by the Special Service District.

Council members then reported on their responsibilities and assignments. Councilperson Tara Augare reported about the new floor for the County Recreation Center. She also reported that a new employee had been hired for the Emery County Rec. Department. Elmo Pickleball net vandalism was reported and action will be taken.

Elmo’s Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for March 26 at 5 p.m. Town Clerk Gabrielle Brotherson requested sending water bills on post cards and stated the economic reasons for wanting to do so.