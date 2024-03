The Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) is inviting the community to enjoy a presentation on “Buckhorn Draw as You Have Never Seen it Before” by Ben Grimes.

Grimes will also discuss his larger project of celebrating the Emery County landscape from an aerial perspective. This will take place in the Swell Room of the Emery County Administration Building, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale.

This event is slated for Thursday, March 21 and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dues for the ECHS are $10 a year.