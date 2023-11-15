ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In the Matter of the Estate of Rosalie Ewan also known as Rosalie M. Ewan, Deceased.

Case No. 233700069

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Corey A. Ewan, 1521 Eastwood Circle, Price, UT 84501, who has been appointed as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 West 100 North, Suite 3, Price, UT 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

