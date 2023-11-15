NOTICE OF HEARING

BEFORE THE BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING, DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, STATE OF UTAH. THE STATE OF UTAH TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE FOLLOWING MATTER. Docket No. 2023-049 Cause No. 076-04: In the matter of the Notice of Agency Action requesting the Board issue an order forfeiting the bond covering wells identified as 27-2 API Number 43-007-30939, 27-4 API Number 43-007-03940, and SWDI 1 API Number 43-007-30979 and directing the Division to orphan, plug, and reclaim the wellsites. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Oil, Gas and Mining (the “Board”), State of Utah, will conduct a hearing on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the auditorium of the Department of Natural Resources, 1594 West North Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah. The hearing will be streamed live on the Department of Natural Resources YouTube channel at https://youtube.com/live/WlWlhIHZoVU. THE HEARING WILL BE CONDUCTED as a formal administrative adjudication in accordance with the rules of the Board as set forth in Utah Administrative Code R641, et seq. and as provided for in Utah Code Ann. § 40-6-1, et seq. and Utah Code Ann. § 63G-4-101 through -601. THE PURPOSE OF THE HEARING will be for the Board to receive testimony and evidence regarding a Notice of Agency Action (the “NOAA”) filed by the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining (“UDOGM”) that the Board enter an order: a. Forfeiting the bonds covering the Subject Wells identified as: • 27-2 API number 43-007-30939, Section 27 Township 13 South, Range 11 East • 27-4 API number 43-007-03940 (correct number is 43-007-30940), and Section 27 Township 13 South, Range 11 East • SWDI 1 API number 43-007-30979 Section 34 Township 13 South, Range 11 East b. Orphaning the Subject Wells and directing the Division to plug and reclaim; c. Directing the Division to collect costs incurred by plugging and reclamation, the bond amount to be collected against the following: i. For 27-2 API number 43-007-30939: Zions Bank, Certificate of Deposit 0029209509, $30,000.00. ii. For 27-4 API number 43-007-03940: Zions Bank, Certificate of Deposit 0029209491, $30,000.00; and d. Directing the Division to recover from the operator any costs of plugging and restoration in excess of the bonded amount forfeited, as outlined in R649-3-1(16.5). e. Make such findings and orders in connection with the NOAA as it deems necessary; and f. Provide for such other and further relief as may be just and equitable under the circumstances. Objections to the NOAA must be filed with the Secretary of the Board at the address listed below no later than the 22nd day of November, 2023. A party must file a timely written objection or other response in order to participate as a party at the Board hearing. Failure to participate can result in a default judgment. Natural persons may appear and represent themselves before the Board. All other representation of parties before the Board will be by attorneys licensed to practice law in the State of Utah, or attorneys licensed to practice law in another jurisdiction which meet the rules of the Utah State Bar for practicing law before the Utah Courts. Persons interested in this matter may participate pursuant to the procedural rules of the Board. The NOAA, and any subsequent pleadings, may be inspected at the office of the undersigned, and inspected online at the Board’s website at https://www.ogm.utah.gov/Board/redesign/books.php. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons requiring auxiliary communicative aids and services to enable them to participate in this hearing should call Julie Ann Carter at (801) 538-5277, at least three working days prior to the hearing date. DATED this 30th day of October, 2023. STATE OF UTAH, BOARD OF OIL, GAS AND MINING, Richard K. Borden, Chairman, /s/ Julie Ann Carter, Board Secretary, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116, (801) 538-5277

