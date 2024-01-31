ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Emery County, State of Utah

In the Matter of the Estate of Ronald Edwin Wright, Deceased.

Case No. 243700002

Audrey Wright, 5764 S Wood Cir. Murray, Utah 84107, has been appointed Personal Representative of the above entitled estate. Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: deliver or mail their written claims to the Personal Representative at the address above; or file their written claims with the Clerk of the District Court in Emery County within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 24, January 31 and February 7, 2024.