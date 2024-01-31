ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

Sealed Bids for the Price City Desert Wave Pool Improvements located at 250 East 500 North Price Utah, Project Number 7C-2024, will be received by the PRICE MUNICIPAL CORPORATION at the office of the Price City Public Works Receptionist until Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Primary Work: Remove old pool plaster, install new plaster and repair titles. Bids will be publicly opened in the Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501 on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024 at 2:30 PM. Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Public Works Receptionist. The outside of the envelope shall be labeled with the words ‘WAVE POOL IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT NUMBER 7C-2024’. Send the envelope in the US Mail or hand deliver, do not send bids by Email, facsimile, Fed-Ex, UPS or similar freight service.

Price City will hold a pre-bid meeting and site-visit on Thursday, February 13th, 2024 at 10:00 AM at the Public Works Office (Dome A); it is highly recommended but is not mandatory to attend this meeting.

Drawings, specifications and other Contract Documents may be examined and Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Contract Documents at the following location: Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501.

Date: January 26, 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 31 and February 7, 2024.