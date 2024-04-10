Emery Carbon Piano Teacher’s Association Press Release

The Annual ECPTA Piano Festival was held at USUE on Saturday, March 23. There were 50 participants from Carbon and Emery counties. The festival concluded with a masterclass hosted by Bridger Ivie and an Honor’s Recital featuring the winner in each performance age group. The participants were tested in performance, sight reading, ear training and technique.

Winners in the performance category were:

Grades 1-2:

Outstanding Pianist: Nettie Swasey

Runners Up: Olivia Steele, Jaxon Potter and Liesel Woodard

Honorable Mention: Harper Holzer and Georgia Hopes

Grades 3-4:

Outstanding Pianist: Maggie Jensen and Kohen King (tie)

Runners Up: Jaycee Frandsen and Mercy Jensen

Honorable Mention: Harley Morris, Myla Potter, Maxx Prichard and Deja Caudill

Grades 5-6:

Outstanding Pianist: Merrit Loveless

Runners Up: Andrew Woodard, Elijah Solomon and Mikayla Potter

Grades 7-9:

Outstanding Pianist: Levi King

Runners Up: Jerusha Watson and Hadley Potter

Grades 10-12:

Outstanding Pianist: Audrey Hatch

Runners Up: Megan Stilson and Erin Martin

Technique Awards Winners: Merritt Loveless, Mercy Jensen and Audrey Hatch

Technique Honorable Mention: Nettie Swasey, Jaxon Potter, Isaac Swasey, Lilly Seeley and Levi King

Sight Reading Winners: Audrey Hatch, Levi King and Erin Martin

Participating teachers were: Annie Scow, Brittnie Knight, Elise Tuttle, Christi Jensen, Karen Dellos, Krystal King, Lizz Davis and Lisa Potter.