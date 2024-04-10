Emery Carbon Piano Teacher’s Association Press Release
The Annual ECPTA Piano Festival was held at USUE on Saturday, March 23. There were 50 participants from Carbon and Emery counties. The festival concluded with a masterclass hosted by Bridger Ivie and an Honor’s Recital featuring the winner in each performance age group. The participants were tested in performance, sight reading, ear training and technique.
Winners in the performance category were:
Grades 1-2:
Outstanding Pianist: Nettie Swasey
Runners Up: Olivia Steele, Jaxon Potter and Liesel Woodard
Honorable Mention: Harper Holzer and Georgia Hopes
Grades 3-4:
Outstanding Pianist: Maggie Jensen and Kohen King (tie)
Runners Up: Jaycee Frandsen and Mercy Jensen
Honorable Mention: Harley Morris, Myla Potter, Maxx Prichard and Deja Caudill
Grades 5-6:
Outstanding Pianist: Merrit Loveless
Runners Up: Andrew Woodard, Elijah Solomon and Mikayla Potter
Grades 7-9:
Outstanding Pianist: Levi King
Runners Up: Jerusha Watson and Hadley Potter
Grades 10-12:
Outstanding Pianist: Audrey Hatch
Runners Up: Megan Stilson and Erin Martin
Technique Awards Winners: Merritt Loveless, Mercy Jensen and Audrey Hatch
Technique Honorable Mention: Nettie Swasey, Jaxon Potter, Isaac Swasey, Lilly Seeley and Levi King
Sight Reading Winners: Audrey Hatch, Levi King and Erin Martin
Participating teachers were: Annie Scow, Brittnie Knight, Elise Tuttle, Christi Jensen, Karen Dellos, Krystal King, Lizz Davis and Lisa Potter.