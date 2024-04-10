Emery County Democrats’ County Convention

By Kim Player and Julie Johansen

Following the call to convention, Flag ceremony, and prayer delegates heard from several guest speakers.

Brian King – is a candidate for Governor of Utah. He explained he has served in the Utah legislature for 16 years advocating for good bills and opposing harmful ones. With the Republican super majority it’s a hard struggle, but we can’t give up regardless of the odds for victory. Current Governor Cox has expressed opposition to many of the extreme bills that he ended up signing this year. Our governor should be a check and a balance to the legislature. There is hope. Younger voters in Utah voted 47% for Biden and 42% for Trump last election. The leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints have issued a statement saying that a straight party vote is a threat to democracy.

Caroline Gleich – is a candidate for U.S. Senate who said she has been told her big ambitious goals are impossible but she accomplished them anyway. She is a professional ski-mountaineer and was an environmental policy advisor to Governor Herbert. She will advocate for the rights of families, reproductive freedom, voting rights. She will also promote our economy by reducing price gouging and rejuvenating rural counties with good union jobs.

Laird Hamblin – is a candidate for U.S. Senate. He wants to bring back respect and support to immigrants and low income working people. He has learned from the kindergarten kids he works with that we are all born kind. Fear and hatred are learned. We need to build communities that support everyone to develop their unique talents and encourage the kindness that we all have within us.

Glenn Wright – is a candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 3. He is an Air Force veteran who believes freedom and prosperity are top priorities. He said all of his opponents are Trump supporters which is a serious threat to our national security as well as many of our freedoms, including the right to free and fair elections. We need to build our economy from the bottom up – trickle down has worked only for billionaires. He will protect Medicare and Social Security.

Davina Smith – is a candidate for State Representative – district 69. She is a Sociologist and has worked in the University system, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition, the Utah Indigenous Task Force, the Bears Ear Coalition and on the PBS documentary film/curriculum called “We Shall Remain”. Her experiences of abuse in boarding schools have empowered her to speak out against abuses that impact children, homeless people, veterans, as well as the environment. The Navajo community and District 69 needs access to health care and good roads. She will be a badly needed voice advocating for the needs of the Navajo reservation and everyone in rural district 69.

Joe Christman – is a candidate for State House of Representative – district 67. He is a Carbon High graduate and a Navy Veteran. He worked in law enforcement and helped start the first drug task force in Carbon/Emery County. After retiring from law enforcement he became an emergency room nurse. Integrity, compassion and service are his priorities. He understands multiple use and protection of our public lands. He understands mental health and law enforcements needs.

Corbin Frost – is a candidate for State Senate. He grew up in Farmington and has lived in New York and Los Angeles. He said he understands urban communities and is eager to learn more about rural needs. He will listen and work to meet those needs. He thinks people are tired of ‘burn-it-to-the-ground” politics and hopes to win support by representing the values of Utahns without the divisiveness.

David Carlson – Candidate for Attorney General has served in the A.G. office for 30 years with 5 different attorney generals. The last 3 Utah Attorneys General left office in dishonor. He wants to bring honor back to the office.

Nate Blouin – State Senator representing the Wasatch Front said better balance in our legislature is badly needed. He is concerned about the misinformation that is impacting environmental and energy policies in Utah’s legislature.

Diane Lewis, Chair of the State Democratic Party and Liz Weight, Secretary of the State Democratic Party were also in attendance.