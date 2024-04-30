Annual Price Renaissance Festival, Bigger than Before *Photo Gallery*

Price Renaissance Festival brewed up another year of fun, with the event spreading from Washington Park to Pioneer Park, due to growing popularity.

The Price Renaissance Festival allowed noble guests to purchase VIP tickets for $25 for an extra special submersion experience into the Renaissance Era. VIP ticket holders were sat with the King and Queen for the “King’s Feast”. They were entertained with an exclusive fire performance, live music and armored combat, while enjoying a full course meal fit for a King.

The festival commenced on April 26, with performances by Mayada Banjara World Dancers, followed by a performance by Castle Valley Community Theater in a rendition of Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors”.

Washington Park and Pioneer Park boasted many “boothies” showcasing their artisan crafts, Renaissance themed food and blacksmith skills. Lords and Ladies of all ages stood by as the Salt Lake Armored Crusaders battled it out in an attempt to become victorious over their opponent.

Fairies, fairytale creatures and dragons were among some of the participants, as a costume contest was held to choose the finest of costumes.

Participants were given many options of entertainment to choose from including a sword fighting school, fire performance by Dueling Pyros, a horseshoe tournament, as well as a knighting ceremony.

The Price Renaissance Festival concluded the night with an after party, where patrons enjoyed a Northern Lights-themed LED show, fire performances and themed drinks.