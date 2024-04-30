Lady Spartan Finish Regular Season with Three Homers

The Emery Spartans softball team hosted the Canyon View Flacons on Friday for their final game of the regular season. In the first meeting with the Falcons, Emery would get the big win, 15-1.

The Lady Falcons made it a little more interesting this time around. Emery would take the early lead, scoring a run in the first inning. The fireworks happened in the fourth inning, as Canyon View scored three runs, taking the lead.

The Lady Spartans were ready to answer back and then some, putting up nine runs in the bottom of the fourth, giving them the commanding lead, 10-4. As the game came to the latter innings, the Falcons were still seeking an important win for their squad.

With four runs scored in the last couple innings by Canyon View, they couldn’t overcome the damage done in the fourth inning, giving Emery the win, 10-7.

Katelynn Nielson ended her regular season the same way she has performed throughout the passed couple months, with some excellent offense. Nielson would record a home run, a triple, two runs batted in and two runs scored for the junior.

Regan Rhoten also had a great game offensively, going three for four with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored for her team. The last of the home run trio was Elli Stoker, who would bring in two RBIs and a run scored.

Shannon Johnson had herself a solid game as well offensively, ending the game with a triple, RBI, stolen base and a run scored, batting .667. Brooklyn Ekker finished her night with a double, RBI and a run scored. Kali Jensen also had a double, along with a run scored off two hits. Tailynn Minchey was the third athlete with a double, as well as a run scored and a stolen base.

Emery finishes their season with a 10-4 region record and a 17-6 overall record. As of now, they sit at number one in the RPI, but a region foe is nipping at their heels.

The North Sanpete Hawks have a couple more region games ahead of them in Manti and Juab. With the outcome of those game, the final RPI rankings will be set in stone as the state tournament bracket will then be released later this week.