Another Successful Orangeville Days

By Julie Johansen

Orangeville Days began on Thursday, July 20 with a trap shoot at the Emery County Gun Range. On Friday, the bike parade began at the church on 100 South and went north on Main Street to the park.

One of the biggest hits at Orangeville Days is the annual lamb fry. The lambs this year were donated by Emery County Commissioner Keven Jensen and were cooked once again to everyone’s liking by the Humphrey family. Route 10 band entertained during the lamb fry. A baked goods and pie auction followed and then a movie “Epic” was shown in the park.

Early Saturday morning, the residents were reminded of the celebration by the traditional and cherished “booms” just as the 5K run began. Breakfast in the park was also a favorite of many. The parade at 10 a.m. featured grand marshals Christine and Dwayne Story.

The park was full of vendors and games all afternoon for the youngsters along with a cornhole tournament and poker ride. An ice cream social, a teen dance and a large fireworks show ended another great year of celebrating during Orangeville Days.