Cleveland Days: Traditional in 2023

By Julie Johansen

Cleveland Days began with a free sloppy joe dinner at O’ville. This was followed by a 3v3 sand volleyball tournament as well as a movie in the park on Main Street.

Friday was deemed Kids’ Day. A $2 pass was all that was needed for games, pizza, prizes and water. Bike races followed down Main Street and South Flat Loop Road, then a potluck lamb fry at the park. At dark, there was a memorial glow walk.

Saturday, the day of town celebration, began with a 5K run at 6:30 a.m. and the traditional breakfast in the park from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. At 9 a.m., Cleveland always pays tribute to the country with flag raising ceremony led by the Glee Club and American Legion. Anya LeRoy, a Cleveland native, sang the National Anthem as the American Flag was raised with a gun salute.

A kids’ parade and grand parade along the very crowded streets were followed by a ping pong ball drop, finishing the morning. The afternoon hosted a horseshoe tournament, races, games and vendors at the park. The evening hours capped off the celebration with music and dancing, then fireworks.