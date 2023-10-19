Applications Now Available for the 2023 Angel Tree Program

United Way of Eastern Utah Press Release

For many local families, the holiday season isn’t a joyful time. Instead, it is a time of financial worry.

For local residents who can’t afford Christmas gifts, there is help available through the United Way of Eastern Utah’s Angel Tree program. The 2023 program application is now available by visiting the organization’s website at uweu.org or stopping by the United Way of Eastern Utah’s offices, located in Price City Hall, 185 East Main Street, Room 105, in Price.

“Through the generosity of many local individuals, businesses and service groups, we hope that all local kids enjoy a merry Christmas,” said Pam Boyd, United Way of Eastern Utah Executive Director. “The Angel Tree application asks for some family information and gives parents the opportunity to list what their children need this holiday. There is also an opportunity to share some wish list ideas.”

Members of the public can get into the holiday spirit by stopping by a participating business and selecting an angel. After purchasing the requested item, the present is returned to the sponsoring business for delivery to the Angel Tree family. In 2022, 128 families that included 371 children received Angel Tree assistance. The program also assisted 54 senior citizens and/or disabled adults.

The deadline for returning an Angel Tree application is Friday, Nov. 17. To learn more visit uweu.org, email liveunited@uweu.org or call (435) 637-8911.