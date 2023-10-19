Green River Bested by Badgers

The Lady Pirates played host for the regular season finale on Tuesday as Wayne came to town. Green River was looking for revenge after falling to the Lady Badgers earlier this season.

Despite having the home-court advantage, the Lady Pirates struggled to find momentum in the opening set. The visiting team capitalized on the slow start with a 25-14 victory to open the game.

The Lady Badgers continued to dominate the court with another win in the second, 25-15. Wayne capped that off with a 25-14 victory in the third set to secure the 3-0 sweep.

With the loss, Green River (5-11, 4-4 Region 19) has been awarded the #13 seed in 1A, giving the team a bye in the opening round of the 1A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships. The Lady Pirates will face #4 Wendover in the second round of the tournament on Oct. 27 at Utah Valley University.