Archers Take Aim in Myrtle Beach

The 2023 NASP Open Championship Archery Tournaments were hosted on June 8-10 in Myrtle Beach, California. Students from the Carbon County area represented well during the competitions.

In the elementary division, rankings were out of 428 in the boys’ group and 393 for the girls’. Castle Heights Elementary (CHE) team #1 ranked 21st out of 40 team in the Open Championship and 14th out of 24 in the IBO 3-D Challenge. The top five scorers for the team were Chet Fredrickson with 138, Andrew Seeley with 143, Warrick Way with 146, Brayton Brady with 151 and Bridger Christensen with 169.

The other archers for CHE were Colton Steele, Maximus Johnson, Trace Thorne, Jaide Vasquz, Kaizyn Hansen, Tucker Hanson, Demi Smith, Kezlee Greenhalgh, Trevin Curtis, Findlay Clark, Eliza Lichtenwalter and Katie Abbott.

Creekview Elementary School did not have team scores, though Hunter Cowley and Kelton Carlile represented in an individual group as Academic Archers. Cowley earned fourth out of 428 while Carlile finished 31st.

In the upper schools, Carbon High School (CHS) also had no team scores, though lone Dino Maggie Truman attended the competitions as an individual. She was successful in ranking seventh out of 356.

Mont Harmon Middle School (MHMS) took first place at the championship in the bullseye tournament. It was explained that in these tournaments, there are 24 archers on each team, though only the top 12 scores are calculated for the overall team score. As a team, MHMS scored 3,364 for the bullseye.

The team also secured fourth place out of 46 teams in the IBO 3-D tournament. The team score totaled 1,678 out of 1,800 possible points.

The top five archers for MHMS were Lexi Cowley (sixth), Sarah Lasslo (10th), Madisen Donathan (16th), Lanaya Pitcher (33rd) and Ashlyn Slaughter (40th). The 12 calculated scorers were Cowley, Lasslo, Donathan, Pitcher, Slaughter, Joseph Christensen, Michael Weber, Carter Abbott, Laycie Gregersen, Jantz Greenhalgh and Joel Seeley.

The other archers for the team were Carter Jensen, Bracken Hanson, Savannah Lundgreen, McKenzie Fredrickson, Ivy Blanton, Avyelle Davis, Grayson Sherman, Axel Kranendonk, Trevin Thorne, Alizah Trostle, Kaeda Wheeler-Vasquez and Aleece Ardohain.

Coached by Tom Lasslo and Amber Chappell, the MHMS team is sponsored by the Friends of the NRA and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The team would like to thank Kelsey Wheeler and the local Elks Lodge for assistance with a fundraiser dinner. Appreciation was expressed to all the parents and family members of MHMS archers that work hard to make the program successful.