Second Annual Pride Event Hosted by Saturday Vibes

The Pride-themed event for Helper Saturday Vibes returned this year and was hosted on June 10. Pride celebrations are no longer limited to the big city, as community members, visitors, vendors and more were invited to participate.

From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. that evening, there was something for everyone. From live entertainment, provided by Route 89 and Talia Keys, to the Helper History Hunt and Pride rainbow streamer clouds at the kid’s activity table, attendees were sure to keep busy.

Drag bingo was hosted during the event, with the proceeds benefitting the Eastern Utah Women’s Health Clinic, RUQIS or Helper Vibes. Special vendors for the event included Project Rainbow, the Human Rights Campaign and ACLU Utah.

The speciality cocktail for the evening was a delicious black cherry sage margarita. Those that were looking to fill their bellies had a variety of food vendors to choose from, including Dee’s Kitchen, Ruben’s BBQ, Mambo Truck, Angel’s Craving and Country Confections.

“Thank you so much to the community and everyone that attended! It was an amazing night,” Vibes shared.

The next Saturday Vibes event is slated to begin at 5 p.m. on Helper’s historic Main Street on June 24. Live entertainment will be provided by The Nanites and The Originals.