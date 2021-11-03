Area Children Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine Beginning Monday

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Tuesday that children throughout the region will be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the near future.

According to the health department, children ages 5-11 throughout Carbon, Emery and Grand counties are eligible. Clinics will be hosted for children within this age group in all three counties beginning Monday, Nov. 8.

“An adult must be present for a minor to be vaccinated,” the health department shared. “If the adult present is not the parent/guardian of the child, there must be signed documentation from the parent/guardian stating they are allowing their child to be vaccinated.”

In addition to the youth clinic, clinics for those 12 and older will remain in operation for walk-ins, meaning no appointment is necessary. For more information on the clinics and scheduling appointments, please click here.