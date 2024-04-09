Ask an Expert – Blossoming into Spring: Your April Gardening Guide

USU Extension Press Release

Temperatures are warming, and soon it will be time to plant! Consider these tips to help you prepare. Included are tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac

Plant seeds of cool-season vegetables (peas, lettuce, spinach, radishes) as soon as garden soil is workable.

Check out over 55 vegetable and herb fact sheets produced by USU Extension.

National Arbor Day is April 26 this year. Plant a tree to celebrate! The USU Tree Browser offers an interactive list of tree species adapted to the Intermountain West.

Consider planting peas in the garden every 2-3 weeks (until early May) to extend the harvest.

Now is a great time to learn how to plant and harvest asparagus and rhubarb.

Control young garden weeds by hoeing or hand-pulling.

Protect fruit blossoms and tender garden plants from late critical freezing temperatures.

If storing bulbs, check to make sure they are firm, and remove any soft or rotten bulbs.

Wait to prune roses until buds begin to swell to avoid late-frost damage to new growth.

Prune spring flowering shrubs (those that bloom before June) after they have bloomed to encourage new flower buds for next season.

Divide crowded, fall-blooming perennials.

Divide cool-season ornamental grasses when new growth begins to emerge.

Apply chelated iron (FeEDDHA) to plants that have had prior problems with iron chlorosis.

Use organic (wood chips or bark) mulches to retain soil moisture around shrubs and trees.

Apply pre-emergent herbicides in late March to mid-April to control annual weeds such as crabgrass and spurge in the lawn.

Learn about lawn care and planting.

In compacted sites, aerate with a hollow core aerator when turfgrass is actively growing, usually from April to June.

Check your sprinkler system for leaks. Clean filters and fix and align heads.

Pests and Problems: