UHSAA Approves Esports as a Sanctioned Activity Beginning Next Year

On March 28, the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees decided to make Esports (Electronic Sports) a sanctioned activity beginning in the 2025-24 school year. The decision was made to adapt to the evolving interests and needs of today’s youth with emerging trends in extracurricular participation.

Esports are a competitive competition between two or more people playing computer and video games according to fixed rules. Digital sports are about the social moment, playing with one another, coordinating and working together as a team.

Today, millions of people watch the competitions streaming online and even in packed arenas. Those that know anyone in their teens and younger, chances are that they know of and have watched Esports, many even on a regular basis.

“We are thrilled to announce the sanctioning of esports as an official activity within the UHSAA,” said Rob Cuff, Executive Director of the Utah High School Activities Association. “Esports provides a unique avenue for student engagement and competition, and we believe it has the potential to enrich the high school experience for a wide range of students.”

The UHSAA remains committed to ensuring that Esports align with the associations core values of sportsmanship, integrity and inclusivity. “We believe that Esports has the power to bring students together in new and exciting ways, fostering teamwork, strategic thinking, and leadership skills,” added Cuff. “By embracing Esports as an official activity, we hope to provide students with opportunities for growth and personal development both on and off the virtual battlefield.”

The UHSAA is looking forward to the positive impact it may have on students, educators and parents joining in the exciting new venture.