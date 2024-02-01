Ask an Expert – February Pre-Gardening Checklist

By JayDee Gunnell

Much can be done now to get a jump start on the growing season. The below tips, with links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac, can help get you going.

* Consider adding a smaller structure, such as a low tunnel or a larger high tunnel, to extend your growing season.

* Try your hand at starting vegetables or annual plants indoors from seed to get a jump start on growing.

* Consider growing herbs and/or microgreens indoors to add fresh greens to your diet.

* If you are storing bulbs, check their condition to make sure they are still firm. Remove any that are soft or rotten.

* Prune grapes and fruit trees in late February to early March.

* Fertilize fruit trees at least six weeks before they bloom.

* Monitor for deer and rodent damage in the landscape.

* Avoid fungus gnat infestation in house plants by allowing the soil to dry between watering

* Specific gardening information can be found at garden.usu.edu. Here you will find fruit, vegetable and herb growing guides, as well as information on soil, lawn, yard, tree, shrub, and flower care. In addition are monthly tips, the basics of gardening, information on events, classes and more.

* Click here to see our video of February gardening tips.