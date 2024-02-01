Lady Spartans Get Road Win Over Manti

The Emery Spartans (11-8) traveled to Manti to face the Templars (7-13) on Tuesday night in a region matchup.

The first quarter stayed pretty even throughout, with the Templars gaining a two-point lead. The story continued into the second quarter with a tough battle going into halftime, 28-27 in favor of Manti.

With a little under two minutes remaining in the third, after a couple offensive rebounds, Saige Curtis hit a three pointer to start a Lady Spartan run. Emery then forced a turnover on the other side, and Curtis would knock down another three pointer for the Spartans. After a score down low by Kali Jensen, Curtis would hit one more three at the end of the quarter, making the score 45-38.

In the fourth, Aliyah Lester’s threes were falling as well, as she would make two and extend the lead for Emery. The Lady Spartans would keep the lead with a nice cushion and pull off the road win, 64-46.

Katelyn Nielson and Kennadie Maughan would lead the scoring and finish the game with 16 points apiece. Kali Jensen had another diligent showing as she would end the night with 11 points. Aliya Lester finished with 10 points and Saige Curtis had nine, giving Emery its sixth region win.

The Lady Spartans have two games remaining for the regular season. On Thursday, they face the 11-9 Canyon View Falcons, who are third in the region at 7-4. After that, they will face battle crosstown rival Carbon on Tuesday. Carbon sits at number one in the region standings, tied with Richfield, both with a 10-1 region record.