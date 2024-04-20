Ask an Expert – Master Your Money During National Financial Literacy Month

USU Eastern Extension Press Release

By: Amanda Christensen, Utah State University Extension professor and Accredited Financial Counselor, Amanda.christensen@usu.edu

April is National Financial Literacy Month, established in 2003 to teach Americans the importance of creating and maintaining healthy financial habits. During this month, individuals are encouraged to explore topics such as budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, combined with a review of research and consultation with leading experts, found that financial well-being includes the following four elements:

Having control over day-to-day and month-to-month finances. Having the capacity to absorb a financial shock. Being on track to meet your financial goals. Having the financial freedom to make the choices that allow you to enjoy life.

Financial well-being assists with feelings of financial security and financial freedom of choice, both in the present and future.

Through classes and other resources, the Utah State University Extension personal finance education program can empower Utahns with the skills needed to navigate the world of finance confidently. For the past three years, USU Extension has received the Best of State Award for Personal Finance Education for providing award-winning financial programs.

Consider these financial tools to help you during National Financial Literacy Month.