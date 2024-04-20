Emery County Student Awarded OSU Scholarships

By Sophia Fahleson

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Emery County student was honored by the Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture with academic scholarship support for the 2024-2025 academic year.

These scholarships are part of the more than $1.8 million that students receive from the Ferguson College and its academic departments. Students from all areas of study are considered for university scholarships, which can be combined with college and departmental opportunities.

“The success of our college is built upon the unique talents each student brings, fostering an environment where they can achieve their goals,” said Cynda Clary, Ferguson College of Agriculture associate dean of academic programs. “The scholarships awarded are possible because of the generosity of our alumni and friends, and we truly appreciate their continued support of our college and its students.”

The 2024-2025 scholarship recipient and hometown:

Haylie McArthur

Huntington

Agribusiness

Shawnee Milling Company Endowed Scholarship

