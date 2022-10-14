Ask an Expert – October Yard and Garden Tips

By USU Extension Horticulturists

Autumn is officially here, and there is much to look forward to – pumpkins on the porch, apple cider, cooler temperatures and walks through crunchy leaves. But before you get too comfortable, don’t forget there are yard and garden end-of-season tasks to complete. Here are tips from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac to help. Included are links to fact sheets and videos for further information.

Pests and Problems:

Send diseased vegetable plants and leaves to the local landfill.

Use burlap or other soft materials to wrap evergreens to prevent snow breakage.

Treat stone fruits (cherries, peaches, nectarines, apricots and plums) for coryneum blight at 50% leaf drop.

Clean up and discard all fallen fruit to reduce overwintering sites for disease and insect pests.

For more tips, visit garden.usu.edu. Here, you will find information on gardening courses, growing and maintaining the yard and garden, drought resources, and the Extension Gardener’s Almanac with tips for each month.