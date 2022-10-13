Salas Takes Second State Title

ETV News Stock Photo

Carbon’s Bode Salas once more showed up on the big stage. The past two days marked the 3A State Golf Championship and Salas was searching for his second state title. The senior was tied for first after the opening round with a -1 on the day. At one point during the second round, Salas was tied with three other golfers, who were all even at par. Salas then eagled the ninth to gain a two-stroke lead over the pack. He navigated his way through the back nine and ended his high-school resume with another birdie on 18 to finish with a -3 on the card. No one would touch that score as Bode Salas was named the 3A State Champion. He finished with nine birdies and an eagle in the two rounds while hitting just six bogeys. Congratulations Bode!

Daron Garner was the next Dino in the standings when he finished with a +12 to tie for 16th place. Then came Kyler Clark (+14, T23), Cole Callahan (+23, T40) and Rydge Butler (+25, T44). As a team, the Dinos ended in third overall with a +40. They greatly improved their placement today, shooting a 301 and leapfrogging three other teams. Richfield took home the team trophy while Union came in second. Unfortunately, there were no Spartans to make it past the first cut. Full results can be found here.