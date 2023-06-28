Athletes From 6 States Attend USUE Volleyball Skills Camps

By Calvin Jensen, Utah State Eastern

The Utah State Eastern volleyball program recently concluded its annual skills camps, which drew over 125 athletes from six different states to campus. The camps, divided into two categories (skills camp for grades one through eight and elite camp for grades nine through 12), provided a platform for young athletes to develop new skills and learn techniques that allow for more confidence and passion for the game.

Taking place on June 12 and 13, the skills camp proved to be a hit among the younger athletes. The two-day event focused on fundamental skill development, teamwork and sportsmanship under the direction of head coach Danielle Jensen and Eastern’s assistant coach Alyssa Simmons .

Simultaneously, the elite camp catered to the more advanced athletes in grades nine through 12. Running from June 12-14, this camp allowed high school athletes to participate in drills and scrimmages, giving these athletes an opportunity to showcase their abilities and be mentored by a nationally-recognized volleyball program in USU Eastern. In addition to intensive training sessions, the elite camp also incorporated recreational activities to provide a well-rounded experience.

One of the highlights of the elite camp was a short-lived (due to inclement weather) pizza night at the Desert Wave Pool. Athletes had the opportunity to cool off and enjoy a refreshing swim while bonding with their fellow campers. The elite campers also enjoyed a movie night at the King Koal Theater, allowing participants to relax and unwind.

“Our goal with these camps is to take athletes who have an interest in volleyball and turn that interest into a love for the game,” said Jensen . “It is fun and exciting to see so many on campus playing the sport they love and we hope that they can leave the camp with further development and newly-acquired skills.”

The Lady Eagles will hold one final event this summer, welcoming over 250 athletes and coaches from 10 different high schools for their first ever team camp.