Active Re-Entry Celebrates 35 Years with Open House

Active Re-Entry Independent Living Programs celebrated 35 years of business with an open house that welcomed the community on Thursday, June 22.

“Help us celebrate the 35th anniversary of serving people with disabilities,” Active Re-Entry encouraged.

Those that attended the open house were treated to food and refreshments while being given the opportunity to meet staff and learn more about what Active Re-Entry does for the community and beyond. Active Re-Entry is well-known for its various programs, including low vision, Perkie Travels and more.

Committed to promoting the rights, dignity and quality of life for all persons with disabilities, trainings, referrals, advocacy, support, peer counseling and more are also offered at Active Re-Entry.

When asked about independence, patrons of Active Re-Entry services stated that independence means helping them get the equipment that keeps them living on their own, and helping them love and be proud of who they are, along with a myriad of other statements.

Active Re-Entry is located at 10 South Fairgrounds Road in Price and can be contacted at (435) 637-4950 for more information on the many services available.