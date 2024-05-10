Attempted Kidnapping Occurs at Emery High School

At approximately 10:30 a.m., the Emery County Sheriff’s Department (ECSO) received a call that an attempted kidnapping had taken place at the County Days Track Meet being held at Emery High School.

Two sixth graders who were in attendance left the track meet and headed inside to use the restroom. As the girls were finishing using the facilities, the victim walked out to wait for her friend. The victim stated that as she walked out of the restroom she was grabbed around the waist by an unknown male who then used his other hand to cover her mouth.

As the victim’s friend exited the bathroom, she witnessed what was happening and began screaming. Due to her screaming, the man became startled causing him to release the victim. This allowed both of the girls the opportunity to escape.

The girls stated they immediately ran outside to where they had been previously sitting with a group of friends. The girls then informed one of the fathers that had been sitting with them what had transpired.

The dad immediately found the man who had grabbed the victim and followed him on foot until ECSO officers were able to arrive and detain the subject.

According to a Facebook post made by the ECSO, they located the male subject sitting by himself at the end of the bleachers. Currently, the subject is being held without bail, on a first degree Felony Kidnapping charge.

As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing and will be updated as the information becomes available.

From the ECSO Facebook page Sheriff Tyson Huntington states, “I would like to thank the citizens who helped protect and comfort the victim and preserve the scene until law enforcement arrived. Once again, it goes to show how important our citizens are to law enforcement. Please be aware of your surroundings.”