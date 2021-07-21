ATV Accident Reported Near Soldier Summit

At approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, dispatch was informed of an accident on Highway 6.

This accident, involving a juvenile on an ATV, took place between mile markers 210 and 211 near Soldier Summit. The juvenile was reported as awake and breathing with an ankle injury.

First responders were informed that a tourniquet had been applied to the injury. The cause of the accident and the extent of the juvenile’s injuries have not yet been released.

