Authorities Respond to Motorcycle Accident in Nine Mile Canyon

On Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m., authorities were paged to an accident near the end of the pavement in Nine Mile Canyon.

The accident involved an 82-year-old male on a motorcycle. At the time that dispatch reported the accident, the male was not awake and was breathing shallowly.

The male was reported to have his helmet on at the time of the accident. Life Flight was later dispatched to arrive at the scene as well. Injuries and the cause of the accident have not yet been determined.

