August 26 is National Dog Day

Best Friends Animal Society Offers Tips on How to Celebrate Your Best Friend and Help Dogs in Need
Press Release
Dogs. They’re our exercise buddies, our travel partners, and quite often, our very best friends. And while most dog parents don’t need an excuse to hang with their favorite four-legged companion, National Dog Day on Aug. 26 provides yet another reason to really celebrate what makes that human-dog bond so very special.
To kick-start the day, Best Friends Animal Society offers the following tips that any dog will be sure to appreciate:
- For the Beauty Hound: Give your dog a spa day at the groomer with a luxurious bath and blowout.
- For The Social Butterfly: Plan a play date at a local doggy day care or take a trip to a local dog park or dog-friendly beach.
- For the Adventure Seeker: Head to a fun spot for a long walk, such as a beautiful mountain trail.
- For the Sophisticate (AKA: Seniors): Dine al fresco at a restaurant that offers canine-friendly cuisine.
- For the Gourmand: Try making a barkcuterie board of all the tasty yet healthy things your dog will enjoy.
- For the Supermodel: Go beyond the usual selfie and book a professional photography session for pictures that you’ll treasure forever.
And for dog lovers who want to make a difference for homeless dogs all over the country, Best Friends recommends the following:
- Adopt Don’t Shop: Consider adopting a dog from a local shelter or rescue, especially a large breed. From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, many shelters are at capacity with dogs over 40 pounds awaiting a second chance at a new life.
- Foster: Fostering is a great way to make a big impact in a short amount of time. You provide the home and the love, while shelters and rescues provide the food, supplies, medical care and anything else you need while the dog is in your care.
- Volunteer: Spend time at a local shelter or rescue to walk and socialize dogs. The more exercise and care a dog has during their shelter stay can often mean the difference in behaviors that will help him or her find a potential adopter.
- Donate: Give to your favorite animal welfare organization. Check their website for donation links or wish lists that highlight the most needed supplies.
- Re-share: Repost, share, Tweet. By spreading the word about a special dog in need on your social media channels, you may help a dog find his/her home. Plus, you may inspire others to do it as well.
To learn more or find a shelter near you, visit www.bestfriends.org.
About Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to about 355,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs all across the country, as well as the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 3,800 animal welfare and shelter partners, and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.