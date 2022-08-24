August 26 is National Dog Day

Adopt Don’t Shop: Consider adopting a dog from a local shelter or rescue, especially a large breed. From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, many shelters are at capacity with dogs over 40 pounds awaiting a second chance at a new life.

Foster : Fostering is a great way to make a big impact in a short amount of time. You provide the home and the love, while shelters and rescues provide the food, supplies, medical care and anything else you need while the dog is in your care.

Volunteer: Spend time at a local shelter or rescue to walk and socialize dogs. The more exercise and care a dog has during their shelter stay can often mean the difference in behaviors that will help him or her find a potential adopter.

Donate: Give to your favorite animal welfare organization. Check their website for donation links or wish lists that highlight the most needed supplies.