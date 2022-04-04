Aunt Nell’s Opens Shop in Helper

Aunt Nell’s Soda Fountain and Gifts cut its ceremonial ribbon on Helper’s historic Main Street on Friday afternoon. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce brought its iconic golf scissors and blue ribbon to the celebratory event.

Aunt Nell’s Soda Fountain is owned and operated by Helper transplant Becky Driggs. The shop is an extension of Driggs’ childhood, which she fondly remembers from working with her Aunt Nell at Servus Drug in Bountiful, Utah.

“As a little girl, she has dreamed of this moment,” shared Becky’s husband, Greg. “I am so very, very proud to be a part of her life and stand by her side as she lives her dream.”

The shop features a variety of delicious treats, from soda to ice cream to candy. Those visiting Aunt Nell’s can also pursue a variety of gift options, ranging from t-shirts and paintings to Helper memorabilia and gift baskets. Those who visited the shop on Friday evening had the chance to peruse these items and enjoy a treat in conjunction with Helper’s First Friday celebration.

“Opening night was amazing! Thanks to all who came,” the business shared following the grand opening. “It is so much fun to get to know everyone and hear the stories of those who remember Servus Drug in Bountiful and even those who remember Aunt Nell and her pies.”

Aunt Nell’s is located at 132 South Main Street in Helper. The business plans to be open seven days per week to serve members of the local community along with tourists and visitors.