Back in the Pool

Stock Photo Courtesy of James Huggard

Local swim teams opened the 2023-24 season at the Emery Aquatic Center on Wednesday. Carbon, Emery and Richfield competed at the meet.

Starting with the girls, Carbon opened the scoring with a win in the 200-yard medley relay with the team of Jennacie Jeffery, Aylen Lyman, Ember Lyman and Lily Thayn. The Emery team of Illyria Mason, Carley Young, Emma Grimm and Amy Sorenson came in second.

In the 200-yard free, Emery’s Melody Lake led her team with a second-place finish, followed by Lady Dino Ada Bradford in third. Carbon’s Alyssa Chamberlain claimed first place in the 200-yard IM while teammate Lily Thayn took third. In the 50-yard free, Carbon continued strong as Lisa King earned second while Mia Crompton took third.

In the 100-yard free, King earned another second-place finish with Crompton in third. Lady Dino Ellie Hanson topped the 500-yard free with a 6:57.36 time, over a minute faster than the second-place finisher, while Emery’s Lizzy Carroll took third.

The 200-yard free relay saw Carbon’s team of Chamberlain, Kanyon Christensen, Jeffery and Crompton in second. Emery’s took third with the team of Purity Mason, Jessie Childs, Annie Johansen and Lake.

Carbon topped the podium again in the 100-yard back as Bradford took first. Teammate Chamberlain followed in third. Emery dominated the 100-yard breast as Lake, Young and Purity Mason went one, two and three, respectively.

Wrapping up the scoring for the girls, Carbon took second in the 400-yard free relay with the team of Chamberlain, Christensen, Crompton and Hadley Bower. Emery took third in the same event with Johansen, Lake, Purity Mason and Jessie Child. In the end, Carbon won the girls’ competition with 514 points. Emery was just behind with 510 points, while Richfield took third with 391.

On the boys’ side, Emery started out the scoring with a first-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay with Spartans Tyson Laws, Kade Larsen, Parker Jensen and Adam Olsen. Carbon came in second with the team of Mason Engar, Jackson Thayn, Cameron Jones and Logan Kranendonk.

In the 200-yard free, Emery’s Olsen took first with Carbon’s Kranendonk in second and James Tullis in third. Jackson Thayn took second in the 200-yard IM for Carbon while teammate Jones took first in the 50-yard free with Emery’s Larsen in second and Trek Petersen in third.

Carbon claimed the top two spots in the 100-yard fly with Engar and Kranendonk taking first and second, respectively. In the 100-yard free, Spartan Olsen took first with teammate Jensen just behind in second. The Dinos found the top of the podium once again in the 500-yard free as Jones took first.

Emery stole the spotlight back with a first-place finish in the 200-yard free relay with Olsen, Jensen, Larsen and Chase Huggard. The Carbon team of Cole Arthur, Ky Earl, Derek Stead and Bracken Hanson followed in third. Local swimmers dominated the 100-yard back with Engar (Carbon) in first, Laws (Emery) in second and Preston Hulse (Emery) in third.

Emery stole the show in the 100-yard breast as Jensen, Larsen and Petersen went one, two and three, respectively. The scoring for the boys was rounded out with the 400-yard free relay with Carbon in first and Emery in second.

In the end, the Spartans topped the boys race with a dominate 712.5 points. Richfield took second with 364 while Carbon finished in third with 356.5. Full results from the meet can be found below.

Up next, Carbon and Emery will make the trip to Cedar City on Friday and Saturday for the Cedar Invitation.