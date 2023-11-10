Emery Business Chamber Presents 2023 Awards

The Emery County Business Chamber hosted its annual Casino Royale and awards banquet on Wednesday evening. Attendees flocked to Miller’s Landing for a night of recognition and enjoyment.

The evening began with a meal provided by Fatty’s, and then the fun and games began. Those in attendance could partake in bingo, roulette, blackjack and more throughout the evening. Those that won chips could trade them for raffle tickets at the end of the evening. Tickets were then put into a raffle for a variety of generously donated items.

The event also featured the chamber’s 2023 awards, where a number of businesses, organizations and individuals were recognized. Beginning with the Junior Entrepreneurs of the Year, Peyton Gardner, owner of PG Wands, was recognized. Kate Bell, owner of Tees 4 Teens, also received the award.

Continuing, the Emery School District was presented the Community Service Award while the Big Business of the Year went to Staker Parsons/Nielson Construction. Two businesses received the Business Longevity Award, including Zions Bank and Melon Vine.

Swell Retreat was recognized as the Tourism-Based Business while the Start-Up Business of the Year was named as Creative Floral and Fabric. Two business received the Business Expansion Award, including Los Aviles and United Lawn & Landscaping.

Continuing, the Small Business of the Year was named as Miller’s Welding while the Best Street Vendor went to La Pasadita. Finally, the Customer Service Awards went to Wards 4×4, Boyd’s Family Pharmacy and Main Street Market.