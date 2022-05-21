Bank of Utah Honored by Chamber of Commerce

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce took time to honor Bank of Utah during its monthly luncheon on Thursday afternoon. Bank of Utah’s Kim Wells accepted the recognition and spoke to luncheon attendees.

The local Bank of Utah branch is managed by Kathy Fausett. The bank is known for its home loans, which are generally completed in 30 days or less.

Wells explained that Bank of Utah has diverse loan types in order to meet borrowers’ unique needs. This includes loans for buying, building, refinancing, reverse mortgage and home equity line of credit.

Bank of Utah is located at 475 East Main Street in Price. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at (385) 999-6501.