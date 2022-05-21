Registration Open for CSD Summer Learning Program

The Carbon School District will be providing an Elementary Summer Learning Program once again for the summer months. This will be available for students that are currently enrolled in grades kindergarten through fifth for this school year.

The summer learning program is slated to begin the week of June 13 and will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a lunch provided.

Transportation is available for those that are within their school boundary but live outside of walking distance. It was stated that registration is completed online at this link or at the home page of the district or school websites.