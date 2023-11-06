Banquet to Honor First Responders in Carbon County

2019 First Responders Banquet. ETV News Stock Photo by Taren Powell.

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce will honor first responders at a banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The event will be at 6 p.m. at the USU Eastern student center.

All Carbon County first responders, including corrections, dispatchers, firefighters, emergency medical services, law enforcement and military, are invited to attend. Each first responder may also bring a guest to the banquet.

“The banquet will consist of a free dinner for first responders and a guest along with well-deserved recognition for their efforts and sacrifices,” the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce shared.

Those in attendance will also be entered to win cash prizes totaling $4,000. The top prize will be $500, while others will have the chance to win $250 and $100 cash prizes.

Those that are interested in sponsoring the event may do so by contacting the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce at (435) 637-2788. Sponsorship levels include a $250 option as well as a $500 option.

First responders that would like to RSVP for the free event may do so by clicking here.