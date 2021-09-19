1937 ~ 2021

Barbara Goldie (Jenkins) Savage was born on November 4, 1937, in Central, Bannock County, Idaho. She died peacefully on September 15, 2021, at her home in American Fork, Utah.

She married her sweetheart, Henry James Savage, on April 8, 1955, in the Salt Lake City Latter-Day Saint Temple. They were married for 66 wonderful years.

She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as her Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Barbara had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of the Church. She enjoyed serving others.

Barbara came into this world with music in her heart. She loved to sing and teach music to others. She taught voice lessons to many students who were blessed with her talent. She directed children’s choirs in many different elementary schools and had the opportunity to participate in many choirs, including the The Jay Welch Chorale, which she sang many solos. She had the most beautiful voice.

Her talents include sewing, oil painting and cooking. She loved cake decorating and teaching others her skills. She made the most beautiful wedding, birthday, and celebration cakes.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Henry; children, Dorothy (John) Taylor, Michael Savage, Denise (Scott) Thompson, Matthew Savage, DeLinda (Nathan) Abbott, 22 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday September 24, 2021, at 11:00am in the Lindon Utah Central Stake Building, 56 E. 600 N. Lindon, Utah 84042. A viewing will be held Thursday September 23, from 7:00 – 8:00pm and Friday September 24, 10:00 – 10:45am in the Lindon Central Stake Building. Interment, Lindon City Cemetery.

Funeral service will be broadcast live. Click on the link mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org and enter the event code 43666

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the Price Utah 5th ward building, 449 N. 100 E. Price, Utah 84501, from 1:00 – 3:00pm.

Flowers or cards can be sent to Henry Savage at 576 S. 1040 E., American Fork, Utah, 84003.

Donation can be sent via Venmo: @Henry-Savage-6

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com