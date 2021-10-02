Barrel Racing Series Begins October 6

Photo courtesy of Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Valley Win or Whine Barrel Racing Series officially starts on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Castle Dale Blue Sage Arena. It is co-sanctioned with the Carbon Emery Barrel Racers. The series goes from Sept. 22 until Nov. 24 and resumes again in March and runs through May.

The age groups are Peewees, Junior Youth 12 and Under, Youth 13-18 years, Seniors 40 and Over, and Open, which is any age. Senior groups start each Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Castle Dale.