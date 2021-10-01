Southeast Utah Ranks High for COVID-19 Transmission

On Thursday evening, the Southeast Utah Health Department announced that the entire region is in the high transmission level for COVID-19. This includes Carbon, Emery and Grand counties.

Thursday’s report also announced 85 new cases of the virus in the past three days. Carbon County has recorded 49 new cases in the time frame, while Emery County has had 16 and Grand County has reported 20.

In total, there are 185 active cases of the virus in the region with 106 in Carbon County, 47 in Emery County and 32 in Grand County. Eleven of these patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, including eight from Carbon County, one from Emery County and two from Grand County.

While the health department continues to track new cases of the virus, vaccine distribution remains a priority. As of Friday morning, 17,852 Southeast Utah residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the eligible population, 49.31% of Carbon County residents are fully vaccinated. In Emery County, 47.83% are fully vaccinated. Grand County leads the region with 64.95% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.