Battle 9U Team Finishes Spring League Season Undefeated

Press Release

The Battle 9U team finished the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball Spring league season undefeated with a record of 16-0. The team competed eight Saturdays in the Utah Valley Region.

Next up, the team will be traveling to Huntington Beach, California to participate in the Orange County World Series in July. The team is composed of Emmett Warburton, Jackson Black, Beckham Powell, Bronx Eden, Manny Martinez, Manny Vigil, Lukas Nielsen, Cooper Allen, Cael Mascaro, Jordan Barlow, Kanyon Haycock, Brooks Basinger and Cash Marsing. The team is coached by David Basinger, Darek Martinez and Kenny Black.

A big thank you to Battle parents for all of the support and help the players and coaches have. The team would also like to thank the community for the support that has been continuously shown. Please be on the lookout for various fundraisers the team will be doing to help cover costs for travel.