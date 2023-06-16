Utah Ranks in Top 5 Listing for Outdoor Exercise

Total Shape, an online fitness resource, recently conducted a study which analyzed factors in each state to determine the 10 best states for outdoor exercise.

A large number of factors were analyzed and given an index score to determine the ranking. The factors were weather, temperature, National Parks, coastline, boat and water sports, parks, beaches, biking and hiking trails, outdoor activities, golf courses and much more.

While Hawaii took the top spot with a final score of 84.17, followed by California and Massachusetts, the state of Utah came in fifth and rounded out the top five spots with a final score of 66.76.

Utah had a particularly high score for the percentage of adults with at least one park within half a mile at 74.9%. This means that citizens are able to choose a run in their local park or take their home workouts outdoors.

A Total Shape spokesperson stated that exercise is crucial for health, not only physically but mentally as well. The spokesperson remarked that it was eye-opening to see what each of the top 10 states have to offer when it comes to outdoor exercise.

Total Shape provides information regarding workouts, fitness to reach goals, supplements and more. Sources for the study included worldpopulationreview.com, nccd.cdc.gov, census.gov and tripadvisor.com.