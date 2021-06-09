Bear Fire Grows to 3,500 Acres

Press Release June 9, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. Following a reconnaissance flight of the Bear Fire that ended a short time ago, the fire is now estimated to be about 3,500 acres in size.

“It was definitely burning through the night,” Type 3 Incident Commander Jason Porter said. “After our flight, we are seeing some good options, some opportunities to get in there and slow the fire’s progress.”

The fire is moving primarily to the west and north, following the terrain. Wind speeds have started to increase and the temperature is rising, setting up ideal conditions for rapid fire growth.

The fire is being fought by crews from the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, and the Helper Fire Department.

One helicopter has been assigned specifically to the Bear Fire. Additional firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, are being shared with the nearby Bennion Creek Fire. More firefighting resources have been ordered.