Carbon County Employees Fundraiser Returns with Successful Event *Photo Gallery*

The annual Carbon County Employees Fundraiser, which was known for many years as the Mike Ballard Memorial Fundraiser, was eagerly brought back this year as the event was hosted on Saturday.

Carbon County Human Resources Director Rose Barnes remarked that they were pleasantly surprised and pleased with the turnout and support at the event. They were originally were worried that, due to COVID-19 and the cancellation of last year’s tournament, the community would not be as receptive.

This year, there were 32 teams with four players on each team for the golf tournament. The subsequent dinner in the evening was so well attended that Barnes remarked that there was only one tray of lasagna left as the evening concluded.

“We actually had a good outpouring of support from the community,” said Barnes.

Barnes continued by stating that everyone was very supportive, though many businesses struggled during the pandemic. Sponsors were generous and there was an influx of cash donations for the tournament. Though the funds have not been fully tallied yet, Barnes stated they will be donating them at a Carbon County Commission meeting in late July or early August.

This year, the funds will be given to the Domestic Violence Coalition of Carbon County to benefit their efforts in the community.