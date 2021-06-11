Bear Fire Has Inactive Night

Utah Fire Info reported a relatively inactive night for the Bear Fire on Wednesday morning. The fire has burned 11,649 acres but is now 30% contained.

With this, fire command announced that road closures and evacuations have been lifted, including Hardscrabble and Spring Canyon Roads.

“The weather continues to be hot and dry,” Utah Fire Info shared. “Cloud cover in the fire area might result in temperatures a few degrees lower than the past few days, but they are still considerably higher than normal. Winds will remain relatively light.”

It was also announced that Wednesday night will be the last night that the fire is staffed with a night shift. However, conditions are expected to change throughout the next few days, bringing the chance for dry lightning and outflow winds.

“Priorities today include continuing to button up line along Hardscrabble Road and in between Sowbelly and Robinson Gulches to make sure that any remaining heat stays checked high on the ridgelines,” Utah Fire Info shared in Wednesday’s morning report.

Crews are also expected to mop up along the western side of the fire on Wednesday, checking carefully to make sure that there is no heat that could threaten the perimeter.