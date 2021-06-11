Crews Work to Control Lines on Bennion Creek Fire

Bennion Creek Fire Update Tuesday, June 15, 2021 – Evening Update

Fire Information Phone: 435-781-2746 (7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

Email: 2021bennioncreek@firenet.gov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UtahWildfire

Website: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7518/

California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 assumed command of the Bennion Creek Fire as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15. The fire is burning in steep and difficult to access terrain, northwest of Scofield Reservoir on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The potential for active fire behavior remains high given current weather conditions and critically dry fuels.

Partly cloudy weather on Tuesday helped to keep the fire’s heat and growth lower than in previous days. Crews continued their work, providing structure protection and triage of areas that have the potential to be impacted by the fire. On Tuesday, crews worked to strengthen control lines on the southern flank of the fire and north along Starvation Road. Crews will continue their work holding the fire north of Bear Ridge Road.

Firefighters continued to work through the night to secure and hold the southern slop over on the fire. Crews will continue to monitor for spot fires and secure fire’s edge as needed.

The Red Flag Warning has been extended through Thursday, June 17. Extreme to exceptional drought conditions remain in place over 90% of Utah. The public is urged to use extreme caution with any potential ignition sources while outdoors and remain clear of the fire area. The public is urged to drive with caution as smoke is visible in surrounding communities and along Highway 6.

Numerous helicopters remain available to support fire suppression efforts on the fire. A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire.

Current Staffing:

Handcrews: 9

Engines: 7

Helicopters: 5

Dozers: 1