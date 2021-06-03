Bear Fire Reaches 9,800 Acres

As of 6 a.m. on June 12, 2021, the Bear Fire is mapped at approximately 9800 acres.

Downslope winds in the canyon overnight aided in vegetation consumption along Highway 6 and north of Helper, continuing the good work done by firefighters during the day to prevent the fire from impacting or spotting across the highway. These winds, which were localized to the bottom of the canyon, caused no issues with previously established containment.

Today, crews will prioritize building line along Ford Ridge on the western edge of the fire. They’ll be working their way up the Spring Canyon Road to scout opportunities for suppression as close to the current fire edge as possible.

The weather today is expected to be hot and dry, with temperatures over 100 degrees likely. This warming trend is predicted to continue into the weekend. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for tomorrow based on these conditions.

Highway 6 remains open today. Please slow down, pay attention to the road, and watch for fire personnel and apparatus along the roadway.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 10 assumed command of the fire at 6 p.m. last night.