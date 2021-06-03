Bennion Fire Grows Due to Strong Winds

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 6382 Containment: 10% Total Personnel: 229

FIRE SUMMARY

The Bennion Creek Fire is continuing to burn in the vicinity of Skyline and Starvation roads on the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

Thursday afternoon, strong winds caused rapid fire growth. This resulted in fire crossing to the east of Starvation Creek, and the evacuation of the Aspen Cove subdivision. Crews were able to successfully protect all structures in the affected areas and have constructed line around the fire east of Starvation Creek. Today crews will continue to secure all lines and scout for additional control features and opportunities west of Starvation Creek. Structural triage and defense will continue.

Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation road, Bennion Ridge road, Forest Road 0008(Bear Ridge Road), and Fish Creek Trail are closed for public & firefighter safety. The Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated. Please remain clear of the fire area.

Current Staffing :

Handcrews: 8

Engines: 8

Helicopters: 4

Dozer: 1

Closures : Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008(Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road, and Fish Creek Trail.

Evacuations: The Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated, its status will be re-evaluated this evening