Bear Fire Under New Management, 93% Contained

As of Tuesday morning, the Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team is managing the Bear Fire, with containment of the fire at 93% and spanning 12,170 acres.

Work continues on fire line suppression to repair damages that occurred during firefighting efforts. Reports stated that northwest of the fire will have repair work continuing around the cabins that are along Ford Ridge. Fire repair work is anticipated to be completed in the Price Recreation Area Tuesday evening.

Overall, the fire suppression repair is considered to be halfway complete on the fire, according to crews. The work will continue until the area is considered safe for both the firefighters and the public.

Tuesday’s report continued by explaining that winds have repeatedly tested containment lines of the Bear Fire and interior smokes within the containment lines may continue to be visible in the upcoming days. Currently, there remains the potential for fire due to rollout on ares of line that is not contained.

Additionally, fuels that are within the area remain very dry and the potential for rapid fire spread and large fire growth exists for new starts. With this in mind, it was stated that critical fire weather conditions will remain across the fire area for dry conditions with gusty winds.

Wind is expected to increase out of the southwest and cloud cover will increase throughout Tuesday. The cloud cover should bring slightly cooler temperatures through the week and a chance of dry thunderstorms will exist on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.