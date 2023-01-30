Beat the Winter Blues Festival Sees Growth

By Julie Johansen

Over two dozen vendors filled the walls and floor space at the recreation center in Castle Dale on Friday and Saturday at the Beat the Winter Blues Festival.

Food services, jewelry, clothing, wood carvings, candy apples, posters and nearly anything the festival goers could want was available. The crowd was varied but biggest when the various groups were performing.

New activities were added this year for participants of all ages. Bingo, a left center right tournament, a painting class taught by Kaylynn Winn, wagon rides and last year’s favorite, a cornhole tournament, were all available.

The festival was once again sponsored by the Emery County Business Chamber to give businesses a chance to exhibit and sell their products while a crowd mingled inside.